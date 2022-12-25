SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A popular San Francisco restaurant is opening its doors on Christmas Day. For the first time in its 114-year history, John’s Grill is open for business on Dec. 25.

Sunday’s opening marks the start of a new tradition of being open on the holiday, according to John’s Grill press agent Lee Houskeeper. The restaurant was open on Christmas from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with last reservations at 8:30 p.m.

John’s Grill anticipates it will host Christmas dinner “for the next 114 years,” Houskeeper told KRON4.

The restaurant has a special menu for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. John’s Grill serves a three-course menu that costs $95 per person, which includes a Lobster Bisque, Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail and a choice of dessert.

The restaurant, located at 63 Ellis St. in Union Square, first opened in 1908. It was the first restaurant to open downtown since the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, John’s Grill says on its website.

John’s Grill has had notable guests eat at the restaurant throughout the years. Mayor London Breed and former Mayor Willie Brown held an election event at the restaurant in 2018.