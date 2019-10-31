Looter caught on camera breaking into evacuated Bodega Bay home

BODEGA BAY (KRON) – Authorities need your help identifying and locating a man who broke into a Bodega Bay home that was evacuated due to the Kincade Fire.

The Sonoma Sheriff on Facebook shared a photo of the looter at the back porch of the home, dressed in a black cap, Aeropostale shirt, and blue jeans. He’s even wearing a mask to protect himself from the smoke.

If you recognize this suspect, call authorities at 707-565-2185.

“We would like to give him a free staycation at our Sonoma County jail,” authorities captioned the photo.

Latest News Headlines: