Looters target residents’ homes in Santa Cruz County amid wildfire evacuations

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were arrested Friday on multiple charges including looting, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jose Gandarilla, Susana Luna, Crystal Araujo, Sara Loretz and Crystle Parstch-Lucchesi were all arrested on charges including looting, grand theft, conspiracy to commit crime and burglary.

Friday afternoon, there were reports of looters targeting residents who were forced to leave their homes due to the fires.

Sheriff’s deputies patrolled Friday evening to observe and make sure the looters stay away.

The CZU Lightning Complex fires, affecting San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, have expanded to more than 55,000 acres and are 2% contained at last check.

