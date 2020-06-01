Live Now
Looting at Hayward CVS leads to shooting; 4 in custody

Bay Area

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a Hayward CVS overnight.

According to police, officers responded to a call reporting looting at the CVS on Harder Road and Mission Boulevard around 4 a.m.

Officials said there was “contact” and officers discharged their weapons.

A man was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and is currently in custody.

Police said three other people are in custody in connection with this incident.

No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 510-293-7176.

