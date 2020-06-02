Live Now
Looting at Vallejo Walgreens leads to police shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Officials are investigating after a possible looter was shot at a Walgreens in Vallejo overnight.

According to authorities, it happened around 12:30 a.m. at the store in the 1000 block of Redwood Street.

Police said the shooting happened after reports of looting in the area.

More details are expected to be released later today.

