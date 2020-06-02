VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Officials are investigating after a possible looter was shot at a Walgreens in Vallejo overnight.
According to authorities, it happened around 12:30 a.m. at the store in the 1000 block of Redwood Street.
Police said the shooting happened after reports of looting in the area.
More details are expected to be released later today.
Latest Stories:
- 6 Atlanta police officers to be charged after pulling 2 college students from car during protests
- Police: Gun shop owner shoots, kills suspected looter in Philadelphia
- Looting at Vallejo Walgreens leads to police shooting
- Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 2, 2020
- 7 states, DC vote amid coronavirus pandemic, social unrest