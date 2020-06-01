Looting underway at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — People have begun to loot stores at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek Sunday night.
Video from KRON4 reporter Dan Thorn shows people stealing items through a broken window at the Lululemon store just before 6 p.m.
He also shared images of the Ray-Ban Store which was ransacked.
“Look. This is our store. Done. Everything gone,” a woman said outside of the Ray-Ban store.
Walnut Creek is now under a curfew order effective from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.
And the Walnut Creek BART Station is closed.
Earlier Sunday several store business owners boarded up their shops to prepare for possible looting.
