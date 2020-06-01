Looting underway at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — People have begun to loot stores at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek Sunday night.

Video from KRON4 reporter Dan Thorn shows people stealing items through a broken window at the Lululemon store just before 6 p.m.

He also shared images of the Ray-Ban Store which was ransacked.

“Look. This is our store. Done. Everything gone,” a woman said outside of the Ray-Ban store.

Walnut Creek is now under a curfew order effective from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

And the Walnut Creek BART Station is closed.

Earlier Sunday several store business owners boarded up their shops to prepare for possible looting.

Police moving in on looters. @ConcordPD arrived on scene: pic.twitter.com/4tZYKmnrVw — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) June 1, 2020

LuLuLemon store now being looted: pic.twitter.com/I7X2asXjbX — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) June 1, 2020

Latest Stories: