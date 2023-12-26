(KRON) – The Los Altos commercial building that caught fire on Christmas Day is set to be demolished. The Santa Clara County Fire Department confirmed there is a possibility that that building could collapse at any time.

The fire was reported at 4:48 a.m. Monday at a two-story building covering more than 20,000 square feet on the 4600 block of El Camino Real, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said.

The building’s demise is causing road closures. El Camino Real’s eastbound lanes are currently closed. Sherwood Avenue remains closed until that building is going to be completely demolished.

The Los Altos businesses that were damaged were a cake shop, a salon, an SAT tutoring center, and a dance school.

The dance studio is looking for community assistance to get the studio back open. The studio has raised over $30,000 as of Tuesday morning with a goal of $100,000.