Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade canceled due to wet weather

LOS ALTOS (KRON) – The Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade has been canceled this year due to the stormy weather.
The festival was scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 1.
The Board of Directors decided to cancel the event as heavy rain is expected over the weekend.
The board released a statement saying that the decision was not ‘made lightly.’
The statement read:
We have had to make the unfortunate decision to cancel this year’s parade due to expected rain. This is not a decision we made lightly; our all-volunteer committee has put hundreds of hours of work into this year’s event, and we are tremendously disappointed to not be able to share it with our community.
We are also particularly sensitive to the impact cancellation has on our generous donors who were looking forward to seeing the upgrades to floats and costumes that they enabled this year – including our biggest surprise for 2019, a new sleigh for Santa!
However, all-weather predictions now indicate a significant risk of precipitation Sunday. Our delicate floats get exposed to the elements from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. every year on parade day; our commitment to future successful parades means that we simply cannot put them at risk this Sunday. We look forward to showing them off next year, and for many years to come.
Finally, we hope that our spectators will support the wonderful local businesses that contributed to this year’s parade. Even if you won’t see their names in our programs or on the sides of our floats, know that we wouldn’t be able to keep this holiday tradition alive without them.
See you all in 2020!