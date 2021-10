LOS ALTOS (KRON) – Santa Clara County fire officials are reporting that Los Altos High School has been evacuated because of a bomb threat.

Police are on scene and Almond Avenue is closed between Valencia Drive and Sunkist Lane.

Family reunification will be on Jardin Drive behind the baseball field in necessary.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

The is a developing story and will be update as more information becomes available.