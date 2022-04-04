LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) — Mountain View police are investigating how an 18-year-old Los Altos High School died last week from a possible fentanyl poisoning.

The student was identified by the Santa Clara County coroner Monday as Lauren Brierly of Mountain View.

Her official cause of death has not yet been released.

“Any loss, particularly that of a young person, is tragic. The incident is being investigated as a possible fentanyl poisoning,” Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District officials wrote.

Police are working to identify how, where, and when the narcotics were obtained.

“We do not know if other students may be in possession of narcotics, nor do we know how the student who died obtained the narcotics or from whom. We have pulled in every available resource to try and bring justice to the student and their family,” the Mountain View Police Department wrote.

School district officials warned all students about the dangers of fentanyl and “risk that currently exists within our community.”

Police released information about the incident to the public because of the “severity of this situation” and to prevent another tragedy.

“We wanted to make you aware of a dangerous situation involving the possibility of deadly narcotics being provided to students in our community. We were made aware of this information April 1 … as part of an investigation we are currently conducting involving a potential fentanyl poisoning of a Los Altos High School student,” the MVPD wrote.

Police urged parents to talk to their children about the dangers of drugs.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the DEA. Just a few grains of fentanyl can cause a fatal overdose.

Last month, the Santa Clara County District Attorney reported a “devastating increase in fatal fentanyl overdoses. Pre-teens, teenagers, and college students are purchasing what they think are pain medications off the streets, but they are given poisonous fake pills that are laced with fentanyl instead.”

Anyone with information about the Los Altos High School student incident is encouraged to email Sgt. David Fisher at David.fisher@mountainview.gov