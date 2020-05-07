Los Altos High students sending “Quarantine Kindness Grams”

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) – The associated student body at Los Altos High School had lots of plans for students this spring but the coronavirus crisis forced it all to be cancelled.

​In an effort to keep student morale high, a junior at the school decided to get a little creative by making and sending quarantine kindness grams to his fellow students.

“You can send someone a text and say I miss you so much, but if you receive a handmade gram with coloring and a message, it means so much more,” Jimmy Dessouki said.

​Jimmy Dessouki is a junior at Los Altos High School, like most teens, texting and posting on social media is the norm but when his school shifted to at-home learning, he realized his fellow students might need a little help​

​“Right now times are tough, people are scared, people are sad, they need a little bit of encouraging so I thought maybe we take this idea and we can expand it​,” Dessouki said.

​Every February students send Valentines grams to fellow classmates so Dessouki and his fellow associated student body members used that framework, and set up an online form to create quarantine kindness grams.​

​“Sending a homemade or handmade letter sounds like a great idea, but a lot of people don’t take the effort to do it, so we took the hard part away all you have to do is fill out a form and my fellow classmates and I will make the card for you, and we will send it​,” Dessouki said.

​Dessouki says, in a week they got more than 80 requests for kindness grams.​

The best part, he’s even got his family involved. ​

​“I would write the messages on the inside and then the drawings was actually my grandma, she’s 80 years old and she needs some stuff to do to fill time during quarantine,” Dessouki said.

​A way for fellow students and friends to remember we’re all in this together.​

“If you want a gram contact me I’ll be happy to make more,” Dessouki said.

Right now, “Kindness Grams” are just for Los Altos high students but Dessouki says, he may consider expanding the project.​

