Los Altos homes evacuated from leaking gas meter explosion

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (BCN) – Crews extinguished a structure fire at a residence in Los Altos

early Monday morning, fire officials said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion and a fire at a residence on the 1800 block of Grant Park Lane, near Grant Park.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the exterior of the residence caused by an actively leaking gas meter.

Officers with the Los Altos Police Department safely evacuated the residents of the home and surrounding homes.

Crews safely clamped the gas line leading to the meter and extinguished the fire in under 40 minutes, fire officials said.

The residence was damaged by the fire, but no injuries were reported and no residents were displaced.

According to Santa Clara Fire Department, the cause of the fire is not considered suspicious and is under investigation in cooperation with Pacific Gas and Electric.

