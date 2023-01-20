LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) — The Los Altos Police Department is searching for a man who walked away from his home Friday night, police said.

Morris’ home is located on Payne Drive in Los Altos. He left home at about 7:30 p.m. He was last seen near Miramonte Avenue and Fremont Avenue. He is on foot.

Morris knows his name and knows that his wife’s name is Joan, police said.

Morris was described as a white man in his 80s, approximately 5-foot-9 with a thin build. He was wearing a brown jacket and gray pants.

Anyone who sees Morris is asked to call 9-1-1 or Los Altos police at (650) 947-2770.