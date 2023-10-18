(KRON) — The Los Altos Police Department is investigating a series of crimes involving stolen vehicles and attempted break-ins that occurred early Monday between 1:20 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. Police are asking local residents for additional video from home security systems.

The suspect or suspects stole a black 2022 Volvo XC90 and a white 2018 Chevrolet Suburban, according to investigators, in addition to burglarizing six vehicles. The suspect(s) also attempted to enter homes, garages and other vehicles but were unsuccessful.

The stolen XC90 and Suburban vehicles were later recovered, police said.

Los Altos PD is asking residents of the neighborhoods below to review home security video for suspicious activity on Oct. 16 between 1:20 a.m. and 4:20 a.m.:

1000 block of Laureles Drive

300 block of Lunada Drive

400 block of Pine Lane

400 block of Patrick Way

800 block of Laverne Way

300 block of Alicia Way

300 block of Alvarado Avenue

Lyell Street

S. Gordan Way

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Steven Spillman at (650)-947-2689. To remain anonymous, people can call the Los Altos PD tip line at (650)-947-2774.