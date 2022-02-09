Los Altos students walkout in solidarity with Oakland schools

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) – Students in the South Bay took to the streets to support Oakland and the recent talks about closing schools.

About 50 students came out with signs to bring awareness to funding differences between their school and Oakland Unified School District.

Students from Los Altos High School say there is about a $2,000 differential per pupil between what Los Altos Elementary students receive compared to Oakland Unified School District.

In high school, the gap is even greater with about an $8,000 difference.

The students say they want action.

They want the governor to step in and help and say the recent issue of closing schools in Oakland is prompting them to speak up.

A social studies teacher and students add that currently, the state is looking at a large surplus, in the billions and that it makes no sense to close schools if the state has excess funding.

The Oakland Unified School District has said that this is more about a drop in enrollment than simply funding but the students say they wanted to support the cause in Oakland.