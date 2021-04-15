Los Gatos bakery owner offered women bread-making lessons, sexually assaulted them instead: police

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) – A Los Gatos bakery owner accused of sexual assault was arrested Thursday.

According to authorities, 76-year-old Ali Asghar Shemirani is accused of befriending female customers on multiple occasions under the guise of offering bread-making lessons at his bakery, Mama’s Bakery on N. Santa Cruz Avenue.

However, during these lessons, Shemirani allegedly inappropriately touched and fondled the victims against their wills.

Shemirani was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on several charges including sexual battery.

Police believe there may be other victims. If you think you have been victimized by the suspect or can provide any additional information regarding this case, contact the Los Gatos -Monte Sereno Police Department at 408-354-8600.