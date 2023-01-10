A tree smashed on top of a motorist who was driving in Los Gatos on Jan. 10, 2023. (LBMSPD photo)

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A pickup truck driver was injured when a large tree fell in Los Gatos during Tuesday’s windy storm. The tree smashed through the hood of the truck and shattered the windshield.

“Driver sustained minor injuries and is okay,” the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department wrote.

(LGMSPD photo)

Los Gatos Boulevard between Highway 9 and Loma Alta was closed for several hours. “Please remember to drive safe always, but especially in inclement weather,” police wrote.

Incredible shot: A utility worker captured the moment a giant tree fell in Ben Lomond on Highway 9. 🌲



Saturated soil from relentless rain + powerful wind gusts = toppled trees all over the Santa Cruz Mountains. @kron4news #Atmosphericrivers pic.twitter.com/sU50bXtmSD — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 10, 2023

A countless number of trees toppled in the Santa Cruz mountains from a series of storms.

Rain-saturated soils, combined with strong wind gusts, have wreaked havoc in heavily wooded areas. On Highway 9 in Ben Lomond Monday, a utility worker captured the moment that a towering tree smashed to the ground and brought part of the mountainside down with it.

The San Francisco Bay Area’s emergency officials are urging residents to avoid driving as much as possible whenever stormy weather hits.

During a lull between storm on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters gathered in Santa Cruz County, “We’re not out of the woods. We expect these storms to continue until at least the 18th. We expect, at minimum, three more of these atmospheric rivers in different shapes and forms.”

“We’re soaked. This place is soaked. Now modest precipitation can have equal or greater impact in terms of conditions on the ground,” Newsom said.

More rain is forecast to arrive Wednesday in Northern California.