Los Gatos High School vandalized with racist, homophobic slurs

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) – It’s being called a gross display of hatred on Halloween — The search is on for groups of vandals who defaced this high school in the South Bay.

The campus of Los Gatos High was found damaged overnight and the buildings were spray-painted with homophobic and racial slurs.

The vandalism happened on the night of Halloween.

Eggs were also thrown at pretty much all of the buildings.

The school’s principal told us the acts were hurtful and sad and he’s hoping by getting the word out that whoever did this is given up.

Security video captured on the night of Halloween shows at least three groups of vandals defacing Los Gatos High School.

The windows of school buildings were pelted with eggs and a prized 529-pound pumpkin was smashed.

What was most disturbing for Principal Kevin Buchanan was the spray-painting of racist and homophobic slurs.

“It feels like a punch in the gut and a huge step backward as we’re trying to address equity and inclusion and awareness and understanding,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan says he understands the mischievous mood around Halloween but hate and destruction are inexcusable.

The principal has been calling on the high school community to come forward with information while police have been investigating the acts.

“It’s a socially conscious community. it’s an element that we need to stand up to and get noisy,” Buchanan said.

Teachers were also specifically targeted by the graffiti. Buchanan took over the high school as principal in July and says there have been challenges that are being addressed.

It’s unclear whether current or former students are the culprits.

“I’m really sad. I think we’re all really sad. when you have the racist and homophobic that was pretty disgusting,” Buchanan said.

Los Gatos police are investigating similar acts of vandalism found at the homes of some teachers in the area.

Buchanan says social media posts by students about the vandalism on school are being monitored.