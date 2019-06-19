Los Gatos highway shooting marks 6th in Bay Area in 9 days

The California Highway Patrol responded to two separate freeway shootings in the San Jose area on Tuesday night.

The first shooting was reported around 8:40 p.m. on Interstate-680 in San Jose.

According to the CHP, a shot was fired into a car traveling southbound towards I-280 northbound.

The shot went through the driver’s side back window, then exited through the passenger side front window where a 12-year-old girl was sitting.

The girl was not hit by the bullet, but she was injured from shattering glass.

Witnesses saw a vehicle leaving the scene but police can’t confirm its description because of conflicting reports of what the car looked like.

The second shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

CHP says a car was traveling southbound on Highway-17 to northbound Highway-85 when the victim saw a car, possibly gold, pull up next to him.

At that point, the victim heard a thud, according to officials.

The victim was able to drive home where he inspected his car and discovered what was later confirmed to be damage from at least one gunshot.

There have been a total of six Bay Area freeway shootings in the past nine days.

On Monday, a shooting happened on I-680 in Milpitas claiming the life of a 30-year-old man.

The other shootings happened on I-80 in Vacaville, I-280 in San Francisco, and inside the Caldecott Tunnel.

Law enforcement does not believe the shootings are connected at this time.

