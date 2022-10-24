LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Water quality issues impacting Los Gatos were resolved on Monday, and water officials lifted a boiling notice.

San Jose Water conducted extensive water quality sampling around Los Gatos, and the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water approved the lifting the boiling notice. A water main break previously created water quality concerns.

“Run all taps for two minutes or until the water runs cold before consuming for the first time. The CDC recommends discarding water filters after a boil water advisory,” San Jose Water wrote.