(KRON) — A Los Gatos man has been charged with the murder of his wife, the Los Gatos/Monte Sereno Police Department (LGMSPD) announced Tuesday. The man allegedly murdered his wife on New Year’s Eve and dumped her remains in a remote area of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

LGMSPD learned on Jan. 8 that the victim, YingYing “Dawn” Yu, 40, had not contacted her employer since the turn of the new year. Investigators researched her whereabouts, and what they found was not consistent with what they were told by her husband, John Maxey Yeager, 56, police said.

Police also recovered evidence that was related to a domestic violence incident that happened on New Year’s Eve. Yu was the victim, LGMSPD said. Yeager was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on Jan. 11 for charges related to the domestic violence incident.

Two days after that, an investigative team discovered that Yeager had traveled to Summit Road, a remote area in the Santa Cruz Mountains, earlier in 2024.

Investigators recovered what are believed to be Yu’s remains in the mountains. The identification is pending confirmation by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner.

“We appreciate the assistance, trust and confidence placed in us by Dawn Yu’s community, colleagues and family throughout the investigation and express our deepest condolences to all who knew Dawn Yu,” LGMSPD said.

Yeager remains in jail on charges related to the murder. Police are still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Birley at (408) 827-3219.