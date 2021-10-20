Los Gatos mom accused of hosting teen sex parties denied bail

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) – The 47-year-old Los Gatos mom, who was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for hosting teen sex parties, had a hearing on Wednesday where she was denied bail.

Shannon O’Connor kept her head down and hid from cameras for most of the hearing.

The prosecution asked for 15 protective orders to keep O’Connor from having any contact with the minors who are involved in this case — One of the 15 minor victims is her son.

O’Connor communicated with her attorney, Sam Polzerino, who requested several times that bail be set. However, the judge denied the bail.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 20: Shannon O’Connor, the Los Gatos woman charged with throwing drunken and sex-filled parties for her son and local teens attends an arraignment hearing in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group)

She is set to be back in court on December 17 and will set a plea at that time.

Prosecution District Attorney Jeff Rosen called the case “very disturbing,” and said several times in court that “she had the opportunity to stop but she just kept going.”

One of the charges that O’Connor faces is sexual gratification. When asked if that meant that O’Connor was participating or watching, Rosen said he will look further into that.

O’Connor also has three counts of fraud against her former employer. That is being looked into to determine whether it is connected to the teen parties.

She remains at Santa Clara County Jail.

