Los Gatos ‘party mom’ fights for freedom again

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Shannon O’Connor, also known as the Los Gatos “party mom,” will appear in court Thursday morning to fight for bail.

Thursday marks the 47-year-old woman’s third attempt to convince Santa Clara County Judge Johnny Gogo that she is not a flight risk and will not victimize teenagers.

Judge Gogo has so far denied bail for O’Connor. She was booked into jail in October. O’Connor’s defense attorney argues that under California’s bail laws, she deserves to remain out of custody in lieu of bail until her trial.

O’Connor is accused of throwing alcohol-fueled sex parties for underage Los Gatos High School students. The District Attorney’s Office charged her with 39 criminal counts.

Judge Gogo issued protective orders for 15 teenagers who were allegedly victims.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen told reporters in 2021, “It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case.”

O’Connor has not entered a plea.

According to the district attorney investigators, O’Connor threw wild and reckless parties between 2020-2021 inside her $4.6-million mansion, where she loaded teens up with alcohol.

Girls told investigators that they were pressured into nonconsensual sex with boys, and at times, O’Connor would watch, prosecutors said. Most of the boys involved in the case played on the high school’s football team with O’Connor’s son. Prosecutors said O’Connor met students, mostly freshmen and sophomores, through her 15-year-old son and communicated with the Snapchat app.

O’Connor also threw binge drinking parties in vacation homes she rented in Santa Cruz and Lake Tahoe, investigators said.

Prosecutors have so far succeeded in blocking O’Connor from being granted bail. Prosecutors said she is a flight risk because she recently sold her Los Gatos mansion for more than $4 million, and she poses a threat to young victims.

Her defense attorney, Brian Madden, said O’Connor has been a “model inmate” for the past four months.

Madden asserted that O’Connor does not pose a threat to the teenagers involved in the case because her access to teens has been cut off. Her two teenaged sons were taken away by authorities and are currently living with their biological father in Texas.

Maddon said O’Connor is willing to comply with conditions of her release, including a GPS ankle monitor, supervision, and allowing all of her private electronic messages to be monitored.

“The disadvantages of remaining incarcerated pending resolution of criminal charges are immense and profound. They include the accused being impaired in preparing defense and the heightened risk of losing job, home, and custody of child,” Maddon wrote.

If she is eventually convicted on all 39 counts — 12 felonies and 27 misdemeanors — she would be freed after serving 10 years in prison, according to court documents.