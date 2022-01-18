Los Gatos party mom is ‘model inmate’ and deserves bail, defense attorney says

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A Los Gatos mother is fighting to be released from jail after she was accused of throwing alcohol-fueled sex parties for underage high school students.

Shannon O’Connor, 47, also known as “party mom,” has been locked up in a Santa Clara County jail since October, when police arrested her on 39 criminal counts. The case sent shockwaves through the tight-knit, affluent community of Los Gatos.

Prosecutors said O’Connor met Los Gatos High School students, mostly freshmen and sophomores, through her 15-year-old son.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, O’Connor threw wild and reckless parties between 2020-2021 inside her $4.6-million mansion, where she loaded teens up with alcohol and encouraged them to engage in sexual activity with each other.

Girls told investigators that they were pressured into nonconsensual sex with boys, and at times, O’Connor would watch, prosecutors said.

Judge Johnny Gogo issued protective orders for 15 teenagers who were allegedly victims of the “party mom.” Most of the boys involved in the case played on the high school’s football team with O’Connor’s son.

Shannon O’Connor’s mug shots (Ada County Sheriff’s Office)

Two victims spoke at O’Connor’s bail hearing on Tuesday urging Judge Gogo to keep O’Connor in custody. One girl, identified only as Jane Doe 4, said she is suffering from “sickening memories that will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

The judge delayed making a ruling on O’Connor’s bail until next month.

Prosecutors have so far succeeded in blocking O’Connor from being granted bail. Prosecutors said she is a flight risk because she recently sold her Los Gatos mansion for more than $4 million, and she poses a threat to young victims.

In a recently-filed motion requesting bail, her defense attorneys wrote that O’Connor has been a “model inmate” for the past three months.

They asserted that O’Connor does not pose a threat to the teenagers involved in the case because her access to teens has been cut off. Her two teenaged sons were taken away by authorities and are currently living with their biological father in Texas.

Investigators say underage teens were sexually assaulted inside O’Connor’s mansion on Arroyo Del Rancho Road in Los Gatos. (KRON)

“The victims were associated with Ms. O’Connor’s son. Her son now lives in Texas with his father,” defense attorney Brian Madden wrote in court documents.

Maddon said O’Connor is willing to comply with conditions of her release, including a GPS ankle monitor, supervision, and allowing all of her private electronic messages to be monitored.

O’Connor allegedly communicated with teenagers through Snapchat when she organized parties and invited students over with promises of providing alcohol, according to prosecutors.

Denying O’Connor bail is unlawful because she was not charged with violent crimes nor felony sexual assault, Maddon wrote.

Los Gatos High School has been connected to multiple sex scandals in recent years. (KRON)

“The disadvantages of remaining incarcerated pending resolution of criminal charges are immense and profound. They include the accused being impaired in preparing defense and the heightened risk of losing job, home, and custody of child,” Maddon wrote.

Despite the “party mom” scandal making national headlines, she’s not facing as much prison time as some may expect.

Even if she is eventually convicted on all 39 counts — 12 felonies and 27 misdemeanors — she would be freed after serving 10 years in prison, according to court documents.

“The actual maximum sentence, in terms of the longest period Ms. O’Connor will spend in custody, is 10 years and four months. This is not an extreme sentence or sentence that provides an incentive to flee and be subject to additional punishment for such flight,” Maddon wrote.

When O’Connor was arrested in October, law enforcement authorities said they found her at home with 12 teens who had slept over the night before.

O’Connor has not entered a plea. Her arraignment is scheduled for March 4.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen told reporters in 2021, “It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case.”

Los Gatos “party mom” Shannon O’Connor was booked into jail today in Santa Clara County, and it's not her first time here. I found court docs showing she served jailtime 6 years ago for insurance fraud. https://t.co/gLlk5BHwAb@kron4news pic.twitter.com/xBTYrQ70Ji — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) October 20, 2021

Rosen said, “As a parent, I’m shocked. As the DA, I’m determined to hold adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community.”