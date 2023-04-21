(KRON) — Current and former Los Gatos High School students tearfully urged a Santa Clara County judge to send an accused sexual predator, also known as “Party Mom,” away to prison with a maximum sentence.

Shannon O’Connor, 47, kept her head down and was silent while her alleged victims spoke in court Friday. According to the District Attorney’s Office, O’Connor threw disturbing and dangerous alcohol-fueled sex parties for teenagers between 2020-2021. The secret parties were organized by O’Connor at her Los Gatos mansion without her husband’s knowledge, investigators said.

“Party Mom” pressured teenagers to binge drink and engage in sex for O’Connor’s own sexual gratification, according to investigators.

O’Connor initially pleaded not guilty. She has remained in jail without bail for more than a year as she awaits trial. “Party Mom” was attacked by five female inmates at Elmwood Correctional Facility in October.

Friday’s court proceedings indicate that her defense team is working on a plea deal to avoid a trial.

Victims told personal stories about how O’Connor befriended them through her two teenaged sons and social media while the girls were freshmen at Los Gatos High School.

Girls told investigators that they were sexually assaulted by boys while extremely intoxicated — and O’Connor watched.

One girl, “Jane Doe 8,” said, “This woman tore my life apart. I have suffered had to deal with the reputation of being ‘the girl that got raped.’ I will live my high school years with this cloud over me.”

Los Gatos High School is located in an affluent, wealthy neighborhood. (Photo by KRON4 / Amy Larson)

O’Connor’s defense attorneys are seeking a prison sentence of eight years or less.

Jane Doe 8 said, “Shannon doesn’t have a conscience. She is a con-artist. She harmed young innocent children. Only eight years would be a dishonor to the victim. I will never have the life I once had. And neither should she.”

Another girl, Jane Doe 9, said she has nightmares, and every morning she wakes up, she thanks God for being free from stalking, threats, and harassments inflicted by O’Connor.

Jane Doe 9 talked about one traumatizing night when she realized she was being followed by a car with no headlights on. The girl had already obtained a restraining order against O’Connor, she said. But when she looked over at the car, she saw O’Connor and her son “screaming and calling me nasty names.” The girl said she ran and hid in a thorn bush. “Her actions are bizarre. She is a manipulator and and narcissist. I am questioned about what happened by my peers at school. She continues to show signs of no remorse,” Jane Doe 9 said.

Jane Doe 9 said “time is the greatest ally of truth,” but O’Connor has yet to confess to the truth. “I desperately want my life back, before she took it away from me,” Jane Doe 9 said.

When the Los Gatos Police Department launched an investigation into the mother of two, O’Connor fled with her sons from California to Idaho, and moved to the same town that Jane Doe 8 had recently moved to.

“Shannon moved to my town in Idaho. I got 27 calls with no caller ID’s. It was Shannon breathing into the phone, haunting me. I can’t even describe how terrified I was, I thought I was going to get killed,” Jane Doe 8 said.

O’Connor continued stalking Jane Doe 8 through TikTok, Instagram, and at her workplace, Jane Doe 8’s mother told the judge. The mother said, “She is the rapist of my child’s innocence. For months I asked and asked for Shannon to stop. Stop contacting my children, my daughter will never be allowed to have a relationship with your son.”

Jane Doe 2’s parents asked her to attend Friday’s hearing, but she declined and said, “Mom, I want to forget this ever happened.”

Jane Doe 2’s mother told the judge, “She’s not here because she doesn’t want Shannon to own one more minute of her life. My daughter is not here because she’s busy doing what kids in the junior year should be doing: studying for AP tests, the SAT’s, getting her prom dress fitted, dreaming about colleges.”

Before Jane Doe 2 met O’Connor, she was a “sweet, silly, adorable blonde-haired girl. After she met Shannon, she started to withdraw,” the mother said.

Jane Doe 2’s mother said O’Connor lacks any sense of remorse and only feels sorry for herself. She added that O’Connor is only considering the plea deal “if it looks like the best deal for her.”

Several more alleged victims and their parents also spoke in court, imploring the judge to sentence O’Connor to more than eight years. With good inmate behavior, O’Connor could be released from jail in as little as four years.

Judge Elizabeth Peterson did not make a ruling on the plea deal Friday. O’Connor was ordered to return to court on May 16.

O’Connor’s husband reportedly filed for divorce.