(KRON) — Officers responded to a report of an ongoing theft at a Lululemon store in Los Gatos on Thursday, the Los Gatos Police Department said. Police were able to arrive on time to catch two suspects who tried to leave with almost $4,000 worth of merchandise.

LGPD posted a video (above) of police stopping the suspects who appeared to be exiting the store’s doors with the merchandise. One of the suspects is heard in the video denying stealing the merchandise. The two suspects were arrested and booked into Santa Clara Main Jail for organized retail theft.

Approximately an hour earlier, the suspects also stole merchandise from the Lululemon in Gilroy, according to LGPD.

The suspects were not identified by police. The Lululemon in Los Gatos is located at 32 N Santa Cruz Ave.