Lot approved for people living in cars in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a plan establishing a place for people living in their cars to stay overnight.

It will be in a parking lot near the Balboa BART station on San Jose Avenue.

There will be a long-term parking lot for up to 33 cars on San Jose Avenue.

The space will offer bathrooms, showers, a place to do laundry, and even a kitchen and eating space.

The lot will be there until construction begins on an affordable housing complex on that lot next year.

