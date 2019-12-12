Lot for San Francisco’s homeless living in RVs to open next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is a week away from launching a pilot program that will give the homeless living out of their RVs a place to park.

This comes as the population of people using vehicles as shelter has spiked in the city.

City officials estimate there are roughly 1,500 people occupying about 700 vehicles.

To try and address the problem, the city dedicated $1 million to converting a lot near the Balboa BART station into a safe place to park for an estimated 30 homeless vehicles.

The spots have electrical outlets to plug into and bathrooms on site.

There will be round the clock security and cameras.

Those moving in will be allowed to live out of their RV’s trucks or cars for 90 days while case workers try to find a place to live indoors.

“It’s more about getting them here, getting services around them and try to triage them out or get them out of their vehicles in a more permanent housing,” said San Francisco Supervisor Ashi Safai.

What’s called the vehicle triage center is in Supervisor Safai’s district, but it’s only temporary because the lot is slated for the construction of 100 percent affordable housing, so the city is looking for other potential sites.

Supervisor Vallie Brown who lived in a van as a young girl also helped spearhead this effort.

“We’re gonna need more of them throughout the city just like we need navigation centers homeless shelters we need more,” she said.

People are not going to be able to just drive up and pull in.

All temporary residents will be screened by the department of housing.

“I want to make it clear that this is not an invitation to people in other countries to come to San Francisco because the fact is we have a long waiting list of people we have identified and they will be our priority,” said

One woman who is slated to move here says living in a vehicle is hard.

“I don’t feel safe living in my RV,” she said. “It’s been broken into over five times and I’m scared every night when I try to sleep.”

She says having a safe place to park the vehicle might give her the chance she needs to rebuild her life.

