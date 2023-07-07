(KRON) — A luxury designer store has opened in downtown Walnut Creek. Louis Vuitton has opened a new location at 1275 Broadway Plaza.

Louis Vuitton first opened its doors last Friday, June 30, a Broadway Plaza spokesperson confirmed to KRON4. The Paris-based designer store is on a shorter-term lease.

The spokesperson did not specify for how long exactly Louis Vuitton’s lease is. However, the store “hopes to extend (the lease) after being open at Broadway Plaza for a while.”

Another luxury brand from France is set to open this summer. CHANEL Fragrance & Beauty Boutique is set to open by the end of July, the Broadway Plaza spokesperson said.

Within the past year, Broadway Plaza has been through some changes. P.F. Chang’s at 1205 Broadway Plaza closed its doors for good last month. Small business Decors de France shut down last fall — the last mom-and-pop shop in Broadway Plaza.

When Decors de France closed last year, the plaza relocated Allen Edmonds to Decors de France’s former space. Allen Edmonds’ former space is where the CHANEL Fragrance & Beauty Boutique is set to open at the end of the month.

Allen Edmonds is located at 15 Broadway Lane and the CHANEL store will be at 1288 Broadway Plaza Suite 1105 (see map below).

The CHANEL store set to open in Broadway Plaza is a “Fragrance & Beauty Boutique,” which specifically sells cosmetics.

There are three other Louis Vuitton stores in the Bay Area. They are in Palo Alto, downtown San Francisco and Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose.