(KRON) — Low-cost vaccinations and microchips are being offered on Saturday at San Francisco Animal Care and Control, located at 1419 Bryant St.

The clinic will offer rabies vaccinations and DHLPP vaccinations, which protects against canine distemper, hepatitis, leptospirosis, parvovirus and parainfluenza, for $10 each. Dog owners can also choose to buy both vaccinations for $15.

Microchips are being offered for $10, however, it is free to dogs with a current San Francisco dog license.

The vaccines will be administered by the San Francisco Veterinary Medical Association. A limit of up to three dogs per customer will be honored.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The line cut-off is at 12:30 p.m.

“The safety and well-being of the dogs in our community is incredibly important” said Virginia Donohue, Executive Director of Animal Care and Control. “Keeping them healthy and free of disease and quickly reuniting lost dogs with their families makes our job so much easier.”