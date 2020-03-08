Lowell High School will remain closed after student’s parent tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Lowell High School in San Francisco will remain closed on Monday, school officials announced Sunday.

All events and gatherings schedule for Monday have been canceled.

A parent of a Lowell High School student tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently being treated.

The student has not had any symptoms and is in self quarantine.

School officials say they have done and will continue to do enhanced cleaning to ensure the campus is clean before it reopens.

They also say several people are wondering if they may have come into contact with the student whose parent is ill. The Department of Public Health investigates when there is a confirmed case and will notify anyone who should be concerned.

No Lowell High School student has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Officials are exploring options for students to continue learning if school remains closed for an extended period of time.

