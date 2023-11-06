(KRON) — Three Lucky Supermarkets locations in the Bay Area closed last Friday, Save Mart Companies confirmed to KRON4.

The three stores that closed are located at:

2840 Dublin Blvd. (Dublin)

40055 Mission Blvd. (Fremont)

45 Murchison Drive (Millbrae)

Lucky said the stores were closed due to “underperformance” at those specific locations. Employees who worked at those stores will have the opportunity to transfer to other ones.

Read a statement from Save Mart below:

“Three Lucky stores located in Dublin, Millbrae, and Fremont closed on November 3. Lucky remains committed to serving each of these communities with our other Lucky stores located nearby. All of the stores’ associates were given the opportunity to transfer to neighboring Lucky stores. It is normal course of business for healthy retail companies to constantly evaluate the performance of their entire fleet in order to ensure long-term success and growth. Due to the underperformance of these store locations, it was beneficial to the overall company health to close these stores.”