Lululemon in San Jose’s Santana Row latest victim of retail theft

(BCN) – San Jose police say a group of suspects entered high-end athletic apparel store lululemon in Santana Row at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday and made off with merchandise.

Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said the group was gone before police arrived and couldn’t provide any more information about the ongoing investigation.

Sunday’s incident was the latest in a wave of groups brazenly rushing Bay Area clothing and jewelry stores and making off with expensive merchandise.

Police estimate up to 80 people stormed Nordstrom in Walnut Creek Saturday night, assaulting three employees and making off with thousands of dollars in expensive goods.

Three people were arrested, but dozens got away, creating a chaotic scene in the Broadway Plaza area of Walnut Creek.