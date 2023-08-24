(KRON) — At least 14 bags of Lululemon products, bags of marijuana and large amounts of cash were discovered after officers stopped a driver on probation for robbery, the San Pablo Police Department said on social media. Police spotted the wanted vehicle on Thursday at the San Pablo Towne Center.

The stopped car had two people inside, police said. The driver on probation had a loaded gun under his seat. Officers then found the cash, marijuana and retail products.

San Pablo police did not confirm if the Lululemon products were stolen. The police department said it will be contacting Lululemon’s security team to determine if any retail theft happened at a nearby store.

There is no Lululemon store located in San Pablo; the closest locations are in Berkeley and Corte Madera. The suspects were taken to a jail in Contra Costa County.