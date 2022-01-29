Lunar New Year 2022: Festivities begin in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lunar New Year celebration in San Jose is kicking off with a lion dance.

The new year starts Tuesday — ushering the Year of the Tiger.

People around the world are getting ready for the big holiday as festivities in the Bay Area have already started Saturday.

In San Jose, many gathered to celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year at The Viet Museum.

There were booths full of games, food, and decorations.

“Red and gold are the theme colors. It certainly represents health, represents wealth. And represents prosperity,” event organizer Sam Ho said.

Lunar New Year is also known as Tết for the Vietnamese culture and is considered the most important festival and holiday in Vietnam.

Many festivities were canceled or scaled back last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, free COVID test kits were passed out Saturday.

In San Mateo, the traditional red envelopes symbolizing luck and happiness were passed out at the Hillsdale Shopping Center

Lunar New Year is celebrated in other Asian countries as well, but the goal remains the same: to bring luck and prosperity.