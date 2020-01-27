Lunar New Year celebrations continue across SF amid coronavirus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In San Francisco, there are concerns about the coronavirus outbreak as the city kicked off the start of the Lunar New Year.

The festivities for the Year of the Rat can bring a lot of tourists to San Francisco.

Some people go overseas to China for the Lunar New Year holidays and then come back to the city.

While extra precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus, city leaders say the annual parade will still go on.

The celebrations will last until Feb. 8 – the day of the Chinese New Year parade.

