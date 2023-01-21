SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year are arriving soon. Here are some events in San Francisco where you can ring in the Year of the Rabbit:

January 21

Thrive City Lunar New Year Celebration

Thrive City at the Chase Center is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration. The event includes special performances, a rabbit petting zoo, a five-foot tall rabbit statue, balloon artists, photo opportunities and more. The event is free, however those who plan to go need to RSVP on Eventbrite. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

January 22

Chinese New Year Celebration in Chinatown

Thousands of Lai Sees will be passed out to children in SF’s Chinatown. Lai Sees is a tradition where one gifts their family or friends with red envelopes filled with cash. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Warriors will commemorate the start of the Lunar New Year with a full-arena giveaway of red envelopes and special performances. Limited edition Lunar New Year shirts will be available at all Warriors shop locations. Tip-off starts at 5:30 p.m.

February 4

Chinese New Year Parade

The San Francisco parade has been named one of the top ten parades in the world, and includes floats, performances and a 28-foot long Golden Dragon. It begins at 5:15 p.m. at Second and Market Streets and will end at Jackson and Kearny Streets.

February 4-5

Community Street Fair

Enjoy entertainment such as Chinese folk dancing, opera and drumming in Chinatown. Around 100 vendor booths and concessions are expected. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pacific Street below Grant Avenue.

March 5

Chinese New Year Run

Chinatown’s YMCA is hosting its 45th annual run/walk on Sunday at 8 a.m. Participants will be able to run through Chinatown’s historic streets. You can register on YMCA’s website.