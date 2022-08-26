SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Lyft driver was taken to the hospital after being robbed by a passenger, the San Francisco Police Department announced Friday on Twitter. The suspect robbed the driver of his phone, beat him and carjacked him.

The incident happened Thursday just before 1 p.m. in the area of Market Street and Fremont Street. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old East Bay resident Marvin Sexton, drove off after stealing the Lyft driver’s car.

Sexton was then pursued by the Fairfield Police Department and CHP Solano as he traveled on I-80. Police said he was later arrested and booked for carjacking, felony battery and probation violation.

The unidentified victim was taken to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, SFPD said. The hospital is located approximately 1.5 miles northwest from the incident.