Lyft driver, passenger injured in Highway 12 hit-and-run

SONOMA COUNTY Calif. (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision on westbound state Highway 12 in Sonoma County that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday.

On Thursday at 10:42 p.m., CHP said, Lyft driver Gilberto Suasteguijaimes, 43, of El Verano was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius west on state Highway 12 when a gray Acura sedan also heading west crashed into the rear of his vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained major damage in the collision, and the Acura fled south on Llano Road.

Suasteguijaimes, who was driving for Lyft at the time of the collision, and a passenger, identified as Ruci Salato, 30, from Sebastopol, were both transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this collision or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the CHP at (707) 588-1400.