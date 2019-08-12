Lyft driver accused of raping passenger in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP/KRON) – Police arrested a Lyft driver on suspicion of raping a female passenger in the South Bay.

San Bruno police say the 25-year-old victim told investigators she scheduled the ride early Saturday while intoxicated at a bar in San Mateo and passed out in the back seat.

Detectives say the driver, Tonye Kolokolo, took the woman to his residence in Tracy without her permission and raped her.

The 46-year-old faces two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

Prosecutors say he’s the fourth ride share driver to be prosecuted for sexual assault in the last 18 months.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe says riders must also take the position that they can’t trust anyone and must be on guard.

Lyft has released the following statement in response to the incident:

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. What is being described is terrifying and the driver’s access to Lyft has been permanently removed. We responded immediately and have reached out to the rider since the incident. We are working with the authorities and will continue to help in every way we can.” Lyft

