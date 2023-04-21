SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lyft plans to cut 1,200 jobs in the latest round of layoffs for the San Francisco-based ride-share accompany, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the plan. The cuts represent a significant reduction of Lyft’s workforce. The company currently employs around 4,000 people, so the cuts represent about 30% of its workforce.

Lyft does not count its drivers among its employees.

Lyft’s most recent round of layoffs occurred in November of last year when the company let go about 13% of its workforce. The company also laid off about 60 employees last summer.

According to the WSJ, the latest round of cuts could help the company reduce its operating expenses by half. The reported layoffs are the latest in a series of tech layoffs that have seen companies like Google, Salesforce and Meta all cut jobs in recent months.

Earlier this week, Buzzfeed also announced it would be shutting down its digital news platform, Buzzfeed News.