MacArthur BART station closed due to ‘major medical emergency’

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The MacArthur BART station is closed due to a “major medical emergency”, BART announced Wednesday.

The agency first reported a delay at MacArthur in the Richmond direction. It then said trains were not stopping at the station in any direction due to the emergency, which it has yet to provide additional detail on.

There is a station closure at MacArthur station. Trains are not stopping at MacArthur station in any direction due to a major medical emergency. Mutual Aid is available on AC transit buses 51, 51A and 72 from 19th St to MacArthur. Please expect major delays system wide. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 17, 2020

As of 5:05 p.m., BART announced the MacArthur station is closed.

BART says to expect major delays system wide.

No additional details are available at this time.

