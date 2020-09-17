OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The MacArthur BART station is closed due to a “major medical emergency”, BART announced Wednesday.
The agency first reported a delay at MacArthur in the Richmond direction. It then said trains were not stopping at the station in any direction due to the emergency, which it has yet to provide additional detail on.
As of 5:05 p.m., BART announced the MacArthur station is closed.
BART says to expect major delays system wide.
No additional details are available at this time.
Check back for updates
Latest Posts
- MacArthur BART station closed due to ‘major medical emergency’
- Crew members say they were never instructed on emergency procedures before California boat fire
- Second stimulus checks: Trump wants direct payments, urges GOP to go higher on aid
- Movie theaters reopening in the Bay Area
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial debuts Thursday