MacArthur BART station closed due to ‘major medical emergency’

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
20140826200109_2950_IMG_8503.JPG_115977_1533831022286

Two BART trains pulling into MacArthur station in Oakland, California.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The MacArthur BART station is closed due to a “major medical emergency”, BART announced Wednesday.

The agency first reported a delay at MacArthur in the Richmond direction. It then said trains were not stopping at the station in any direction due to the emergency, which it has yet to provide additional detail on.

As of 5:05 p.m., BART announced the MacArthur station is closed.

BART says to expect major delays system wide.

No additional details are available at this time.

Check back for updates

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News