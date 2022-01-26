Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song are engaged

(KRON) – Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged, a source told PEOPLE.

The “Home Alone” and “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” stars met in 2017 while filming their movie “Changeland” in Thailand.

The pair welcomed their first child in April 2021, according to a representative for Culkin.

Culkin is best known for his iconic Christmas movies where he starred as little Kevin, and he also appeared in several “American Horror Story” episodes as well as the comedy “Dollface.”

Song has appeared in “The Social Network” and “Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior.” She also had a role in “Dollface” and in the 2019 Netflix thriller “Secret Obsession.”