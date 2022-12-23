Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street in Midtown Manhattan in New York City. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Workers at San Francisco’s Macy’s at Union Square started striking today, just two days before the Christmas holiday.

The strike is scheduled to last till 7 p.m. Saturday, when most holiday shopping will (should?) be completed.

“United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 Macy’s Union Square workers overwhelmingly rejected the company offer and authorized a strike,” a press release Thursday stated. “Macy’s workers stood together to reject a substandard offer from a company with sales of 25.5 billion and over a Billion in profit over the past 12 months.”

The union is contacting Macy’s to “see if they are willing to increase their offer to acknowledge the high cost of living in the San Francisco Bay Area,” the press release continued.

The strike affects hundreds of workers, 93% of whom voted to strike.

KRON ON is streaming live news now

One of San Francisco’s biggest initiatives this fall has been trying to show a safe, vibrant Union Square during the shopping season after last year’s high-profile incidents of organized retail theft marred the city’s reputation.

This year saw the first-ever holiday village at Union Square, and police being sent in to protect shoppers, as KRON4 News previously reported.

Macy’s Inc. did not respond to a request for comment Friday.