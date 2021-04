SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – 21-year-old Adrian Gonzales was sentenced to the maximum term in the 2015 kidnap and murder of 8-year-old Maddy Middleton.

Gonzales pleaded guilty to all charges, according to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office.

Legislation prohibiting 14 and 15-year-olds from being tried as adults means Gonzales, who was 15 at the time of the crime, could be released when he turns 25.