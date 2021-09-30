Madison Bumgarner gets standing ovation during return to Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Giants fans gave a warm welcome to former Giants’ left-handed pitcher Madison Bumgarner as the Giants hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Despite San Francisco being down 3-0 and bases being loaded at the time, Bumgarner walked up to the plate to a standing ovation.
Bumgarner acknowledged the crowd and tipped his cap as he came to the plate.
San Francisco selected Bumgarner in the first round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He stayed in the Bay for 10 years and won three World Series championships with the Giants.
In 2019, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced the pitcher signed a five-year contract through 2024 with the team for $85 million.