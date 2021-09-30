Madison Bumgarner gets standing ovation during return to Oracle Park

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner, left, acknowledges the crowd before batting in front of San Francisco Giants’ Buster Posey during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Giants fans gave a warm welcome to former Giants’ left-handed pitcher Madison Bumgarner as the Giants hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Despite San Francisco being down 3-0 and bases being loaded at the time, Bumgarner walked up to the plate to a standing ovation.

Bumgarner acknowledged the crowd and tipped his cap as he came to the plate.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KRON4.com for the Bay Area and beyond.
📲 Download the KRON4 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KRON4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

San Francisco selected Bumgarner in the first round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He stayed in the Bay for 10 years and won three World Series championships with the Giants.

In 2019, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced the pitcher signed a five-year contract through 2024 with the team for $85 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News