SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Madonna has added a second San Francisco show to her much-anticipated Celebration Tour. The iconic pop star will do a two-night stand at SF’s Chase Center in October.

Madonna had initially announced a one-night engagement at Chase for Wednesday, Oct. 4. Now a second show has been added for Thursday, Oct. 5.

“Due to overwhelming demand, Madonna today announced the addition of 13 new dates in North America across the Celebration Tour,” read an announcement Thursday on the singer’s website.

In addition to the second show at Chase, Madonna has added additional shows in:

Seattle

Chicago

Toronto

Montreal

Boston

Miami

Houston

Dallas

Austin

Los Angeles

Las Vegas

New York

The Celebration Tour, which celebrates four decades of Madonna’s hits, kicks off Saturday, July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC and will wrap up on Friday, Dec. 1 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, NL. The tour will include European stops in London, Barcelona and Stockholm.

Tickets for the additional dates added went on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.