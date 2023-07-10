(KRON) — Two of Madonna’s shows scheduled at Chase Center in October have officially been postponed, according to an announcement from a spokesperson at the venue.

Madonna was scheduled to perform at the Chase Center on October 4 and 5, but the first leg of “The Celebration Tour” has been postponed due to the pop icon’s recent health concerns. Live Nation said that rescheduled dates would be announced as soon as possible.

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

At this time, Madonna’s third show scheduled on Jan. 15, 2024 has not been impacted. Madonna shared an update about the postponement on her social media pages.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!” she wrote. She shared that the shows will now begin in Europe in October, if all goes according to plan.

Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets to the shows, as they will be valid for the new dates. Once the date has been announced, or if a new date is not chosen within 60 days, fans will be able to request a refund for their purchase.