Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles East Bay

BLACKHAWK, CA (KRON) – A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Blackhawk on Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At 1:11 p.m. the quake struck about 7.5 miles east of Blackhawk.

The earthquake measured at 7.5 miles in depth.

Originally USGS reported the quake with a 4.4 magnitude, but it has been downgraded to 4.3 magnitude.

The quake struck on the Greenville Fault, according to USGS.

Many residents in the East Bay have reported feeling the jolt.

The earthquake was felt widely across the East Bay in places like Antioch, Berkeley, Hayward, and Dublin.

Viewers in San Francisco and Daly City also said they felt the quake.

KRON4’s Robin Winston describes what she felt.

“It was a quick rattle and it didn’t feel that strong but all of a sudden it started to intensify and I yelled out ‘QUAKE,’ like this is the big one. It felt really strong like decorations on my walls, they were moving back and forth. My candles on my kitchen table almost fell over and I was staring at my wine rack the whole time, thinking please don’t fall over, but nothing came off the wall. That was scary,” Winston said.

One viewer in Berkeley said saw his computer shaking and felt the entire building moving.

There have been no reports of injuries or damages at this time.

An aftershock with a magnitude of 3.5 struck minutes after the first quake at 1:24 p.m.

Alameda County of Emergency Services said they have no reports of damage but they will continue to assess the situation.

