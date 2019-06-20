Mail fraud warning for South Bay residents

Heads up for those of you in the South Bay.

If you get a letter similar the one you see in the video above, throw it away!

The letter apparently says it is a warning of a foreclosure on your property by the state and that you should call the number provided.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says it is fake.

It says the county will not send this type of notification.

